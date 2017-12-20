Amuse Museum is a private museum specializing in Japanese textile culture and ukiyo-e, a genre of Japanese art made famous by the likes of Hokusai. The museum was founded on and operates under the principles of mottainai, a global campaign founded by Nobel Peace Prize winner Wangari Maathai. The mottainai movement hopes to establish world peace through environmental conservation. Every display at the museum serves as a reminder that through reusing and recycling we can discover a renewed sense of value and build a better society.

The permanent exhibit is Miracle Textile Art “Boro,” exclusively featuring folklore clothing donated by folklorist Chūzaburō Tanaka. The pieces in the Boro exhibit have inspired fashion designers like Junya Watanabe, Makiko Sekiguchi, and Louis Vuitton.